PM Modi Conferred With The Order of Oman For His Visionary Leadership
By PTI
Published : December 19, 2025 at 7:28 AM IST
Muscat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's uniquely distinct civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his "exceptional contribution" to India-Oman ties and his "visionary leadership". Modi received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia.
"Honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and people of Oman for this honour. This is a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman," Modi said.
This is the latest addition to PM Modi's distinguished list of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.
"For centuries, our ancestors have been connected with each other, engaged in maritime trade with one another. The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations. I dedicate this honour to the people of India. I also dedicate this honour to our ancestors who laid the foundations of this relationship by travelling from Mandvi to Muscat," Modi said.
He also dedicated the award to the seafarers who have, through centuries of exchange, contributed to the progress of both nations. Instituted in 1970 by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Order of Oman (First Class) has been bestowed upon select global leaders in recognition of their contribution to public life and bilateral relations.
Modi's visit to Muscat marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, with both sides focusing on deepening strategic partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence and culture. Modi arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit and was accorded a warm welcome, including a guard of honour.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Oman's highest civilian honour bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader".
He also hailed the India-Oman CEPA, calling it a win of Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy for the prosperity of farmers, artisans, women and MSMEs.
In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "The back-to-back honours to our Prime Minister Modi ji attest to the power of 140 crore Indians and the emergence of India as a transformed nation under his leadership.
"Oman's highest civilian honour, 'The First Class of the Order of Oman', being conferred on PM Shri @narendramodi ji is a grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader."
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Prime Minister Modi, calling it a matter of immense pride for all Indians. "Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji being conferred with Oman’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Order of Oman’, is a matter of immense pride for every Indian," he said in a post on X.
"This recognition reflects India’s growing global stature under his visionary leadership and underscores the enduring strength of India–Oman relations. Heartiest congratulations to the Hon’ble Prime Minister," he added.
