ETV Bharat / international

Modi Visits Australia For Minerals Talks And Rockstar Welcome

Melbourne: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Australia on Wednesday ahead of talks tipped to focus on defence ties, critical minerals and securing prized uranium.

Modi is set to receive a rockstar welcome at a community rally held inside a Melbourne stadium on Thursday, with organisers anticipating more than 20,000 people could flock to the event.

India and Australia have grown considerably closer in recent years, a relationship partly driven by a joint desire to keep Beijing's military ambitions in check while cultivating trading partners outside China.

"It's historically been quite a difficult relationship, given India and Australia's differing positions during the Cold War," said Teesta Prakash from the Australia India Institute.

"But now we are in a starkly different strategic environment."

Securing a reliable uranium pipeline is expected to be a key topic of discussion when Modi sits down with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese on Thursday.

Energy-hungry India -- the world's most populous country with 1.4 billion people -- has plans to drastically expand its nuclear power capacity.

And mining giant Australia is estimated to hold as much as 28 percent of the world's uranium resource, according to the World Nuclear Association.