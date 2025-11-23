ETV Bharat / international

UNSC Reforms No Longer An Option, But A Necessity: PM Modi At Johannesburg IBSA Meet

In this image received on Nov. 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right, during IBSA Leaders' meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. ( PMO via PTI Photo )

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for reforms of the UN Security Council, asserting that the India-Brazil-South Africa troika should send a clear message that changes to institutions of global governance were no longer an option, but a necessity. The IBSA grouping focuses on promoting South-South cooperation, pushing for reforms in global governance systems and enhancing collaboration among developing nations. In the meeting, Modi proposed setting 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance' for the sharing of Digital Public Infrastructure, like UPI, and health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks and women-led tech initiatives among the three countries. “In the fight against terrorism, we must move forward in close coordination. There is no place for any double standards on such a serious issue,” Modi said. In a social media post, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the PM proposed establishing an ‘IBSA Fund for Climate Resilient Agriculture’ to further strengthen South-South cooperation during the meeting.