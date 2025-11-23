UNSC Reforms No Longer An Option, But A Necessity: PM Modi At Johannesburg IBSA Meet
The IBSA grouping focuses on promoting South-South cooperation, pushing for reforms in global governance systems and enhancing collaboration among developing nations.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for reforms of the UN Security Council, asserting that the India-Brazil-South Africa troika should send a clear message that changes to institutions of global governance were no longer an option, but a necessity.
In the meeting, Modi proposed setting 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance' for the sharing of Digital Public Infrastructure, like UPI, and health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks and women-led tech initiatives among the three countries.
#WATCH | South Africa | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting during the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg.— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025
Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also present in the meeting.… pic.twitter.com/1JlkaAQh9u
“In the fight against terrorism, we must move forward in close coordination. There is no place for any double standards on such a serious issue,” Modi said.
In a social media post, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the PM proposed establishing an ‘IBSA Fund for Climate Resilient Agriculture’ to further strengthen South-South cooperation during the meeting.
🇮🇳 🇧🇷 🇿🇦 IBSA: Connecting three continents, major democracies and major economies.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 23, 2025
PM @narendramodi participated in the IBSA Leaders’ meeting, chaired by President @LulaOficial of Brazil and hosted by President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa in Johannesburg.
In his address, PM… pic.twitter.com/QmwTz7LDFj
In September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities of South Africa, Sindisiwe Chikunga, had met on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York.
The ministers had agreed to strengthen, expand and promote the IBSA Fund, an internationally recognised initiative of South-South cooperation, with 51 projects in 40 countries. They had also reaffirmed their unconditional rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and urged zero tolerance for terrorism.
The ministers had expressed serious concern over the imposition of unilateral tariffs and other coercive measures as they risk destabilising world markets and triggering instability. They held that the "discriminatory" measures are "inconsistent" with the norms of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Earlier in the day. PM Modi also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, and the two leaders discussed cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, mining, critical minerals, AI and food security.
“PM @narendramodi held a warm and productive meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media after the meeting.
Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling,… pic.twitter.com/WuLLsh3yVf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2025
He said the discussions focused on further cooperation in trade, investment, mining, critical minerals, AI, Digital Public Infrastructure, skill development and food security. "The leaders discussed initiating exchange of youth delegations for enhancing technology and people-to-people ties,” Jaiswal added.
Modi also congratulated the South African leader on the successful presidency of the G20 summit this year. “PM congratulated President Ramaphosa & South Africa for the successful presidency of @G20,” Jaiswal added.
South Africa is hosting the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023. South Africa is the largest trading partner of India in the African region. Bilateral trade between India and South Africa stood at USD 19.25 billion in 2023-24.
Indian businesses have invested over USD 1.3 billion in South Africa from April 2000 to September 2024. These investments traverse diverse sectors, encompassing pharmaceuticals, IT, automotive, banking, and mining.
