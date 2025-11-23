ETV Bharat / international

UNSC Reforms No Longer An Option, But A Necessity: PM Modi At Johannesburg IBSA Meet

In this image received on Nov. 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right, during IBSA Leaders' meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (PMO via PTI Photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 23, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

Updated : November 23, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for reforms of the UN Security Council, asserting that the India-Brazil-South Africa troika should send a clear message that changes to institutions of global governance were no longer an option, but a necessity.

The IBSA grouping focuses on promoting South-South cooperation, pushing for reforms in global governance systems and enhancing collaboration among developing nations.

In the meeting, Modi proposed setting 'IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance' for the sharing of Digital Public Infrastructure, like UPI, and health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks and women-led tech initiatives among the three countries.

“In the fight against terrorism, we must move forward in close coordination. There is no place for any double standards on such a serious issue,” Modi said.

In a social media post, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the PM proposed establishing an ‘IBSA Fund for Climate Resilient Agriculture’ to further strengthen South-South cooperation during the meeting.

In September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities of South Africa, Sindisiwe Chikunga, had met on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The ministers had agreed to strengthen, expand and promote the IBSA Fund, an internationally recognised initiative of South-South cooperation, with 51 projects in 40 countries. They had also reaffirmed their unconditional rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and urged zero tolerance for terrorism.

The ministers had expressed serious concern over the imposition of unilateral tariffs and other coercive measures as they risk destabilising world markets and triggering instability. They held that the "discriminatory" measures are "inconsistent" with the norms of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Earlier in the day. PM Modi also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, and the two leaders discussed cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, mining, critical minerals, AI and food security.

“PM @narendramodi held a warm and productive meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media after the meeting.

He said the discussions focused on further cooperation in trade, investment, mining, critical minerals, AI, Digital Public Infrastructure, skill development and food security. "The leaders discussed initiating exchange of youth delegations for enhancing technology and people-to-people ties,” Jaiswal added.

Modi also congratulated the South African leader on the successful presidency of the G20 summit this year. “PM congratulated President Ramaphosa & South Africa for the successful presidency of @G20,” Jaiswal added.

South Africa is hosting the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023. South Africa is the largest trading partner of India in the African region. Bilateral trade between India and South Africa stood at USD 19.25 billion in 2023-24.

Indian businesses have invested over USD 1.3 billion in South Africa from April 2000 to September 2024. These investments traverse diverse sectors, encompassing pharmaceuticals, IT, automotive, banking, and mining.

