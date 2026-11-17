ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Pushes For 'Cooperation Over Competition' At The India-ASEAN Summit

In this image posted on Nov. 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at a community reception, in Manila, Philippines. ( @MEAIndia/X via PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for "cooperation over competition" as he addressed the ASEAN-India summit amid ongoing global conflicts and great-power rivalries.

He noted that ASEAN and India had "the capabilities" and "the shared resolve" to make the region "a symbol of peace and prosperity."

"Over the past few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, the world needs peace, stability and productivity more than ever. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance," said Modi.

"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential that our future is shaped by cooperation, not competition."

Navigating Our Future, Together" is the official theme for ASEAN, which has the Philippines at its chair.

The ASEAN-India summit and other events related to ASEAN take place amid the continuing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine and intensifying competition between the US and China in areas like Artificial Intelligence.

For India, ASEAN lies at the centre of its Act East policy with India enjoying growing ties with many ASEAN countries. The ASEAN countries include Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste.