PM Modi Pushes For 'Cooperation Over Competition' At The India-ASEAN Summit
The Prime Minister's remarks come amid the continuing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for "cooperation over competition" as he addressed the ASEAN-India summit amid ongoing global conflicts and great-power rivalries.
He noted that ASEAN and India had "the capabilities" and "the shared resolve" to make the region "a symbol of peace and prosperity."
"Over the past few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, the world needs peace, stability and productivity more than ever. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance," said Modi.
Sharing my remarks at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila. https://t.co/XDyIFZ56N1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2026
"India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential that our future is shaped by cooperation, not competition."
Navigating Our Future, Together" is the official theme for ASEAN, which has the Philippines at its chair.
The ASEAN-India summit and other events related to ASEAN take place amid the continuing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine and intensifying competition between the US and China in areas like Artificial Intelligence.
For India, ASEAN lies at the centre of its Act East policy with India enjoying growing ties with many ASEAN countries. The ASEAN countries include Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste.
India's ties with the grouping have focused on economic, political and defence ties with a strong focus on maritime security, including upholding the international rules-based order, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
In his opening remarks at the summit, Modi also highlighted India's Act East policy and the importance of ASEAN for India. He noted that this was his third visit to an ASEAN country this year and that he had participated in 13 summits so far.
"Our Act East policy has given India-ASEAN relations new momentum and new depth," said the Prime Minister.
"Our belief is that India's development and ASEAN prosperity are linked closely together".
The Prime Minister will also participate in the East Asian Summit and Quad meetings today in the Philippines.
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