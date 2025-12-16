ETV Bharat / international

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Ethiopia

Addis Ababa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Ethiopia on the second leg of his four-day, three-nation tour. In his first visit to Ethiopia, the prime minister will address the Joint Session of Parliament and share his thoughts on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.

The visit comes amid expanding India-Ethiopia engagement, with Ethiopia viewed as an important and reliable partner for India in Africa and across the Global South. Official engagements during the visit are expected to give further momentum to bilateral cooperation in several key areas.

Prime Minister Modi's Ethiopia visit follows his trip to Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. After concluding his engagements in Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Oman, completing his three-nation, four-day tour.