ETV Bharat / international

India Follows Path Of Development, Not Expansionism: PM Modi At Indonesian Parliament

New Delhi: India pursues a path of development, not expansionism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Indonesian parliament on Tuesday, amid growing concerns in South East Asia over China's expansionist behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his address to the lawmakers that included President Prabowo Subianto and top ministers, Modi called for further expansion of ties between the two nations and said the world will witness history in the making when 140 crore people of India and Indonesia's 29 crore citizens march together for shared prosperity.

"India is a strong advocate of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. India believes in freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific," the prime minister said.

"India is a nation that follows the path of development, not expansionism," he said against the backdrop of rising concerns in South East Asia over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea and beyond.

In his remarks, Modi touched upon the various facets of India-Indonesia ties since the 1950s, including how the two countries played a key role in the famous Bandung conference of 1955, and said that "unlimited opportunities" are waiting for the two sides in many sectors.