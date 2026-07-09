ETV Bharat / international

Grow More, Achieve More Motto Helps India Aspire To Be One Of World's Top Three Economies: Modi In Melbourne

New Delhi: India's aspiration to become one of the world's top three economies at the earliest is driven by the motto of "Grow more, achieve more," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while addressing the Indian community in Melbourne as part of his three-day official visit to Australia.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the "Melbourne Meets Modi" event, the Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century is progressing with the vision of becoming a developed nation, with every achievement inspiring the country to set even higher goals.

He further noted that every milestone that India attains inspires it to pursue even greater ambitions, adding that the aspirations of its 1.4 billion people drive the nation's progress.

"The India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation. When one dream is realised, a new one is born. It used to be said that one lamp lights a thousand others; today, I say that one dream gives birth to another--thousands of dreams emerge. When one goal is achieved, an even greater resolve takes its place. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More.' We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, brimming with aspirations," PM Modi said.