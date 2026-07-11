ETV Bharat / international

India Is Giving World A New Model Of Development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon during the Indian community event in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's pace of development is unprecedented despite global challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, asserting that the country is giving the world a new model of development. Speaking at an Indian community event titled 'Kia Ora Modi’ in Auckland, also attended by his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon, Modi said that the relationship between India and New Zealand is built on cherished memories, enduring friendship, shared values and a mutual commitment.

"Amidst global challenges, the speed at which India is developing is unprecedented. Today, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy," Modi said, amid cheers and applause from the audience. Prime Minister Modi said India is giving the world a new model of development.

"Today in India, billions of digital transactions are happening every month through UPI. India is touching new heights in drone technology and the space economy," he said, amid cheers and chants of 'Modi Modi'.

Stating that the future of India and New Zealand is intertwined, Modi said the bilateral trade agreement will accelerate India's journey towards a developed nation. Modi said that the space sector itself demonstrates the immense potential of the economic partnership between India and New Zealand.

"The same spirit is reflected in our trade agreement. This agreement will accelerate our journey towards a developed India. It will create new opportunities for businesses in both India and New Zealand," he told the more than 10,000-strong gathering of the Indian diaspora.

Modi, who arrived in Auckland on Friday on the final leg of his three-nation tour, said that there is another important similarity between the two nations.

"It is our shared commitment to celebrating and preserving our indigenous cultures," he added.