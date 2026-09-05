ETV Bharat / international

PM Balendra Shah To Address UN Session To Voice Nepal's Concern Over Climate Change

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will visit the US later this month to address the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where he is likely to raise the issue of climate change and seek compensation from the international community over the devastating flash floods.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing more than 1,300, while around 4,900 remain missing.

Shah is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on September 24, according to the UN’s official speaking schedule. This would be his first foreign trip since taking office on March 27.

Shah will lead the Nepalese delegation to the UNGA, Foreign Ministry sources said. Discussions and consultations are underway at various levels to formulate Nepal’s position for the UNGA.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently busy in preparation for the upcoming visit. The Prime Minister’s Office has held discussions with experts and scientists in Nepal and abroad on issues to be raised during Shah’s visit, according to officials.