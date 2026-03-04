ETV Bharat / international

PM Albanese Says ‘Truly Wonderful’ To See How Holi ‘Absorbed’ By Modern Australia

Canberra: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday greeted citizens of Hindu and South Asian heritage on Holi and said it is “truly wonderful” to see how the festival of colours has been “so enthusiastically absorbed into the story of modern Australia. Indian diaspora is the second largest and fastest growing diaspora in Australia, as per the Indian mission in the country.

Observing how for many Australians of Hindu and South Asian heritage, Holi is a time to come together in celebration of shared history, heritage and traditions, Albanese said, “It is a festival with truly timeless themes: the triumph of good over evil, the enduring value of friendship and forgiveness, and the oneness of the human spirit.”

“It holds out to us a chance to renew ourselves, and each other,” the prime minister said in a post on X.