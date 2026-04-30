ETV Bharat / international

Press Freedom At Lowest Level In 25 Years: RSF

Journalists hold placards during a demonstration in front of the SNJT headquarters in Tunis on April 24, 2026. ( AFP )

Paris: Press freedom has fallen to its lowest level in a quarter of a century, Reporters Without Borders warned on Thursday. The media rights watchdog cited as examples US President Donald Trump's "systematic" attacks on journalists and Saudi Arabia, which executed a journalist in 2025.

"For the first time in the (RSF) Index’s 25-year history, more than half the world’s countries now fall into the 'difficult' or 'very serious' categories for press freedom," a statement said.

"The average score for all countries and territories worldwide has never been so low," it said.

At the same time, the share of the world's population living in a country where the press freedom situation is considered "good" has plunged from 20 percent to less than one percent.