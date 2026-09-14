ETV Bharat / international

President Xi And PM Modi Reached Most Important Consensus That India-China Should Be Partners: Wang Yi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of China, Xi Jinping, during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12, 2026. ( IANS )

Beijing: President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached "most important consensus" during their meeting on the margins of BRICS summit that China and India should be partners, the top Chinese diplomat said on Monday.

Summing up Xi's two-day visit to New Delhi on September 12-13 to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and his meeting with PM Modi, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two leaders held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on strategic, long-term and directional issues concerning China-India relations.

The most important consensus they reached was that China and India should be partners, Wang told Chinese official media on Sunday.

President Xi said that China and India can draw on each other's strengths, support one another, help each other succeed and pursue common development, according to Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, while the two countries will support each other as rotating chair of the BRICS, Wang said.

The Modi-Xi meeting drew widespread international attention, he said.

Under the strategic guidance of the two countries’ leaders, China-India relations have gradually emerged from a low point — progressing from a "restart" to a "renewed elevation," a readout posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website said.

Areas of cooperation between the two countries keep expanding, trade volume has hit record highs, and people-to-people exchanges are growing more dynamic.

The improvement and development of China-India relations are not only welcomed by the over 2.8 billion people of both nations, but also represent an essential pillar of strengthening cooperation across the Global South, Wang said.

He said that both sides pledged to further nurture political mutual trust, manage differences and contradictions appropriately, and jointly uphold peace and tranquility along the border areas.

Wang said that the development trajectories of China and India represent shared opportunity for one another, and that the impact of China-India cooperation extends far beyond bilateral ties — carrying profound significance for the Global South and the wider world.