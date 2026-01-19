ETV Bharat / international

President Trump Invites PM Modi To Join 'Board Of Peace' For Gaza Transition

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the "Board of Peace" that will work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and embark on a "bold new approach" to resolve "global conflict". Trump sent a letter to Modi that was shared on social media by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

The president said it was his great honour to invite the prime minister to join him in a "critically historic and magnificent effort to solidify peace" in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a "bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict". The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In October, Israel and militant group Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan. Trump has sent similar letters to several global leaders. Trump's "Board of Peace" is being projected by Washington as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, triggering speculations that it may respond to other global conflicts as well.

Originally, the new body was to be tasked to oversee governance and coordinate funding for Gaza's redevelopment as the strip was devastated during the two years of Israeli military offensive. In a post on X, Gor said he was honoured to convey Trump's invitation to Modi to participate in the Board of Peace, which will "bring lasting peace to Gaza".

"The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity," the envoy said. In his letter to Modi, Trump mentioned his September 29 announcement about a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, as well as his 20-point roadmap to bring peace to the Middle East. The US president noted that the United Nations Security Council overwhelmingly adopted Resolution 2803, welcoming and endorsing "this vision".

"Now it is time to turn all of these Dreams into reality. At the heart of the Plan is The Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration," Trump wrote.