President Putin Scheduled To Meet Trump's Special Envoy Witkoff On Thursday: Kremlin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday.

Amid reports of "highly constructive" two-hour-long negotiations between Russian Special Envoy on Ukraine Kirill Dmitriyev in Davos with Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jarred Kushner on Tuesday, the US envoy is heading for Moscow to meet President Putin.

"Yes, we expect such a meeting tomorrow; it’s on the president's schedule,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.