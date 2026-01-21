President Putin Scheduled To Meet Trump's Special Envoy Witkoff On Thursday: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the meeting will be tomorrow with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
By PTI
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday, the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday.
Amid reports of "highly constructive" two-hour-long negotiations between Russian Special Envoy on Ukraine Kirill Dmitriyev in Davos with Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jarred Kushner on Tuesday, the US envoy is heading for Moscow to meet President Putin.
"Yes, we expect such a meeting tomorrow; it’s on the president's schedule,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.
Earlier, Witkoff told CNBC that he hoped to meet with President Putin on Thursday. According to Russian media reports, Witkoff will meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Switzerland on Wednesday night before leaving for Moscow.
According to Ukrainian Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation to Davos includes himself, David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party, and Kirill Budanov, chief of the presidential staff.
