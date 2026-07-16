ETV Bharat / international

President Of Zanzibar To Visit India From July 17 To 20, Be Chief Guest At IIT-Madras Convocation

New Delhi: President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, will pay an official visit to India from July 17 to July 20, with a meeting with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on the agenda to review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations, the MEA announced on Thursday.

Mwinyi will also be the chief guest at the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) in Chennai. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit comes at the invitation of the vice president. Mwinyi will be accompanied by his spouse and a delegation comprising ministers and senior officials of the country.

During his visit, Mwinyi will meet Radhakrishnan to "review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explore new avenues for future collaboration," the MEA said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the visiting dignitary, it said.