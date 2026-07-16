President Of Zanzibar To Visit India From July 17 To 20, Be Chief Guest At IIT-Madras Convocation
President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi will meet Radhakrishnan to review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explore new avenues for future collaboration
By PTI
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, will pay an official visit to India from July 17 to July 20, with a meeting with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on the agenda to review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations, the MEA announced on Thursday.
Mwinyi will also be the chief guest at the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) in Chennai. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit comes at the invitation of the vice president. Mwinyi will be accompanied by his spouse and a delegation comprising ministers and senior officials of the country.
During his visit, Mwinyi will meet Radhakrishnan to "review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explore new avenues for future collaboration," the MEA said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the visiting dignitary, it said.
The ministry said Mwinyi's visit to IIT-Madras holds special significance as the Zanzibar campus of the premier Indian institute has completed two years since its establishment in October 2023.
As partners in the Global South, India and Tanzania enjoy "long-standing, close ties" of friendship and cooperation across diverse sectors. The upcoming visit is expected to impart a "renewed momentum to expanding bilateral ties" for mutual benefit, it said.
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