ETV Bharat / international

President Murmu Lauds Indian Diaspora In Romania, Calls Them True Representatives Of India

President Droupadi Murmu greets as she addresses the Indian diaspora and 'Friends of India' on the concluding day of her state visit to Romania, in Bucharest, on Saturday. ( Office of Press Secretary to the President/ANI Photo )

Bucharest: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said members of the Indian diaspora in Romania are "true representatives of India" whose achievements contribute to New Delhi's progress and strengthen its ties with countries across the globe.

Addressing a reception for the Indian community here, Murmu said that the strongest pillar of India–Romania relations is the close bond between the people of the two countries. “I am happy to see that the Indian diaspora remains united, keeping India's rich cultural heritage alive in Romania,” the president said.

She hailed the contribution of Indian companies and professionals to the Romanian economy, adding that a new generation of Indian IT engineers, scholars, researchers, health care professionals and students is now making Romania their home.

“I am pleased to see that Indian companies and Indian professionals are making significant contributions to Romania's development while also creating new opportunities for cooperation between our two countries,” she said.

Murmu arrived here on Thursday on a state visit, the first by any Indian head of state to the European nation in over three decades. “Your contribution to Romania's economy and society, and your efforts to promote Indian culture and values here, make you true representatives of India,” she said in her address.

Appreciating the country’s diaspora, Murmu said even though they live far away from India, they remain deeply connected to their motherland. “Your achievements and your love for India make every Indian proud,” the president said.

Noting that the cooperation between India and Romania is broader and more dynamic than ever before, she said, "Our governments are working closely together on major global issues such as sustainable development, efforts to combat climate change, counter-terrorism, and the promotion of a rules-based, peaceful international order." Calling the conclusion of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement in January this year a historic milestone, she said its early implementation will significantly expand business ties with all EU member states, including Romania.