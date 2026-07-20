‘Come And Explore India': President Murmu To Moldovan Businesses
Murmu said Indian companies are interested in participating in the development projects of Moldova in the renewable energy sector, including solar energy and green hydrogen
By PTI
Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday invited Moldovan businesses to “come and explore India”, saying that the country offers good opportunities for trade and investment.
Addressing the India-Moldova Business Forum here, Murmu said there is immense potential for collaboration across diverse sectors, including digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, digital public infrastructure, infrastructure development, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare.
Indian companies are interested in participating in the development projects of Moldova in the renewable energy sector, including solar energy, battery storage, smart grids, green hydrogen and other clean technologies, she said.
“India also offers good business opportunities for Moldovan companies for trade and investment. We remain committed to fostering a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment. I invite Moldovan businesses to come and explore India,” the President said. Murmu, who is the first Indian President to visit Moldova, is accompanied by a business delegation from India.
“Their presence demonstrates the growing confidence of Indian industry in Moldova's economic potential and its commitment to building long-term partnerships,” she said. India today is among the fastest-growing major economies, driven by entrepreneurship, digital transformation, manufacturing excellence and a young, skilled workforce, the President said.
At the same time, Moldova has a reform-oriented outlook, strategic location, talented human capital and growing integration with European markets, making it an important destination for Indian businesses, she added.
“I also encourage Indian businesses to look at the opportunities in Moldova. Your enterprise, vision and commitment will be instrumental in building enduring economic partnerships,” Murmu said. Murmu said India and Moldova have enjoyed warm and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.
The President further said the bilateral partnership is based on mutual respect, democratic values and a shared commitment to peace, development and international cooperation.
“As India advances towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, we seek partnerships built on trust and shared prosperity,” Murmu said. The President said she is greatly encouraged by the growing cooperation in the energy sector.
“I have been told that a high-voltage transmission line connecting this city with Romania is being implemented by Indian companies, which will contribute to enhancing Moldova's energy resilience and regional connectivity,” Murmu noted.
The President expressed confidence that today's interactions will lay the foundation for new partnerships and innovative collaborations, taking economic cooperation between India and Moldova to new heights.
“Let us work together to write a new chapter in the India-Moldova economic partnership,” she said. Murmu is on a day-long visit to Moldova as part of the first leg of her three-nation European tour.
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