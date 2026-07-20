ETV Bharat / international

‘Come And Explore India': President Murmu To Moldovan Businesses

President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with Moldova's Parliament President Igor Grosu, in Moldova on July 20, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday invited Moldovan businesses to “come and explore India”, saying that the country offers good opportunities for trade and investment.

Addressing the India-Moldova Business Forum here, Murmu said there is immense potential for collaboration across diverse sectors, including digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, digital public infrastructure, infrastructure development, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare.

Indian companies are interested in participating in the development projects of Moldova in the renewable energy sector, including solar energy, battery storage, smart grids, green hydrogen and other clean technologies, she said.

“India also offers good business opportunities for Moldovan companies for trade and investment. We remain committed to fostering a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment. I invite Moldovan businesses to come and explore India,” the President said. Murmu, who is the first Indian President to visit Moldova, is accompanied by a business delegation from India.

“Their presence demonstrates the growing confidence of Indian industry in Moldova's economic potential and its commitment to building long-term partnerships,” she said. India today is among the fastest-growing major economies, driven by entrepreneurship, digital transformation, manufacturing excellence and a young, skilled workforce, the President said.

At the same time, Moldova has a reform-oriented outlook, strategic location, talented human capital and growing integration with European markets, making it an important destination for Indian businesses, she added.