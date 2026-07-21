ETV Bharat / international

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In North Macedonia, Marking First Visit By An Indian Head Of State

Both sides have expressed a keen interest in deepening economic ties in priority sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, Information Technology, and IT-enabled Services.

She will also meet Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Speaker of the Assembly Afrim Gashi and address the Parliament there. This apart, President Murmu is scheduled to address the India-North Macedonia Business Forum as well.

During the second leg of her visit to this landlocked country in southeastern Europe, beginning on Tuesday, President Murmu will hold bilateral talks with her counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Skopje, North Macedonia, on a two-day state visit as part of her three-nation tour of Europe aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Her visit marks the first-ever by an Indian Head of State to the country.

President Murmu will also visit the Memorial of Mother Teresa, who was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje— the modern-day capital of North Macedonia. She lived in Skopje until 1928, when she left to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland before eventually moving to India.

Built in 2009, this museum sits on Macedonia Street in the heart of Skopje. It stands on the exact site of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, where she was baptised the day after her birth. Mother Teresa was awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1980.

North Macedonia, which shares land borders with Greece to the south, Albania to the west, Bulgaria to the east, Kosovo to the northwest and Serbia to the north, covers an area of 25,713 square kilometres.

The Indian community in North Macedonia is very small. Most of them are engaged in the IT sector, teaching at universities or working as executives in multinational companies. In the final leg of her tour, Murmu will visit Romania from July 23 to 25 at the invitation of President Nicusor Dan. It will be the first visit by an Indian president to Romania in more than three decades.

The state visit to the three nations reflects the importance India attaches to strengthening its bilateral ties with these countries, along with New Delhi's engagement with the wider Eastern European region.

One of the most important focuses of the visit is on 3Ts - trade, technology and tourism, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George has said.