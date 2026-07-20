ETV Bharat / international

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Moldova; First By Any Indian Head Of State

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday arrived on a historic visit to Moldova, first by any Indian head of state, as part of her three-nation tour of European countries aimed at boosting ties in trade, technology and tourism sectors among others.

“On her arrival at Chisinau International Airport, she was warmly received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mr. Mihai Popsoi,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

As part of the first leg of her visit, President Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with her Moldovan counterpart, President Maia Sandu. She will also meet the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

The President is scheduled to hold discussions with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian Community.