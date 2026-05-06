ETV Bharat / international

Prejudiced And Partisan Opinion: Indian Envoy On NYT Article On IT Rules

The New York times’ headquarters building is seen in New York City ( File/AFP )

New Delhi: India’s envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Tuesday dismissed an article in The New York Times on India’s IT Rules as “prejudiced and partisan opinion”. “Describing well-intentioned efforts aimed at protecting against viral misinformation and possible harm to the Indian society under India’s IT Rules as 'censorship' makes for a catchy headline, but a lazy argument in the op-ed piece by Arman Khan in @nytimes,” Kwatra said in a post on X.