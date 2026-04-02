ETV Bharat / international

One Killed, Buildings Damaged As Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Indonesia; Tsunami Warning Lifted

New Delhi: A powerful 7.4-magnitude offshore earthquake struck eastern Indonesia early Thursday, leaving at least one person dead and damaging several buildings in North Sulawesi province, officials said.

While local disaster mitigation agencies and Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency are yet to release official assessments, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake’s epicentre was located at 1.20 degrees north latitude and 126.35 degrees east longitude, and the tremor hit at a shallow depth of 35 kilometres in Molucca Sea between Sulawesi and Maluku island groups early morning.

The tremor, which was initially recorded at a magnitude of 7.8, struck at approximately 6:48 AM local time in Molucca Sea, the USGS added.

A local search and rescue official told AFP that one person was killed when a building collapsed in the city of Manado in North Sulawesi province. "The quake was felt strongly and around Manado... one person died and one person had a leg injury. The victim was buried under the rubble of a collapsed building," he said in a telephonic conversation.

The quake initially triggered a warning from a US monitoring agency about the possibility of "hazardous tsunami waves" within a 1000-kilometre radius of the epicentre, but the warning was later lifted.