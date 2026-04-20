ETV Bharat / international

Powerful 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake struck off the northern Japanese coast, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert in the region. The quake, registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.5, occurred off the coast of Sanriku in northern Japan at around 4:53 p.m. (0753 GMT), at a depth of about 10 kilometres (6 miles) below the sea surface, the agency said.

Japan's NHK public television said a tsunami of up to 3 meters (10 feet) could hit the area shortly.