ETV Bharat / international

Possible Strait Of Hormuz Deal, Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon And Other News In The Mideast

FILE - Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP) ( AP )

Iran says it's in the final stage of drafting an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz waterway with Oman, while two Israeli soldiers have been killed in Lebanon.

Here's a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East on Thursday. Full coverage can be found here.

Iran says it's close to a deal with Oman

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, has said an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz with Oman, which lies on the other side of the waterway, is in the "final stage" of drafting. Speaking Wednesday, he said a joint statement will be issued "if certain parties do not obstruct this process," apparently referring to the U.S.

The agreement is likely to be contingent on the U.S. lifting its blockade on Iran's ports.

The strait is crucial to global shipping and energy supplies. Before the war, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, around one fifth of the world's oil and natural gas passed through the waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

On Thursday, all eyes were on the U.S. for the next development.

Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon as negotiators meet in Rome