ETV Bharat / international

'Positive Stride' Taking Place Towards Peace Deal Between Iran And The Us: Iran's Envoy To Pakistan

Islamabad: Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said on Sunday that a “positive stride” was taking place, apparently towards a peace deal between his country and the US, following the latest mediatory efforts by Pakistan.

He said in a social media statement that Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, after returning from Tehran, “congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country”.

"With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other side is adequately committed, a positive stride is taking shape, which is the result of the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dignity, the steadfastness of the courageous armed forces and the resistance of the brave Iranian nation, as well as the initiative and dedicated endeavours of the Pakistani mediator,” he said on X.