Pope Will Be Admitted To Hospital Tuesday For Lung Nodule Surgery, Vatican Says
Pope Leo revealed the discovery of the nodule during his Sunday noon prayer and said he was following doctors’ advice to have it removed.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Vatican City: The Vatican said Pope Leo XIV will be admitted to the hospital on Tuesday in the late morning, ahead of surgery to remove a lung nodule discovered during recent medical tests. The Vatican press office didn't say when the operation itself would take place, but it was expected in the first days of the week, with a weeklong recovery.
Leo revealed the discovery of the nodule during his Sunday noon prayer and said he was following doctors’ advice to have it removed. The Vatican press office said Monday that no particular issue precipitated the tests, denying Italian media reports suggesting an inflammation had prompted Leo to undergo the checkup.
On Monday, it was business as usual at the Vatican. The 71-year-old Leo presided over an audience with members of a Rome-based charity, the Circolo San Pietro, and received a donation from them. He spoke in a strong, clear voice, praising their service and sacrifice. The crowd gave him a rousing round of applause afterward.
He had six other private audiences, made three appointments and the Vatican released a letter he had penned to the outgoing dean of the College of Cardinals, thanking him for his service. The letter was signed on Sunday. In the afternoon, he was expected to continue his audiences and, if time, rejoin a weeklong conference he convened on ministering to families.
A first medical event for the papacy
Leo's surgery marks the first major health event of his 17-month pontificate. It was significant because the pope himself revealed the news, in perhaps the most public way possible: at the end of his Sunday noon blessing, with thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.
The Vatican has for centuries zealously guarded the pope's health and has often sent out confusing information, or none at all, about papal illnesses. Pope Francis tried to change that by being upfront about his frailties and musing on his eventual death. But even during his pontificate, information was tightly controlled. Leo's decision and reveal suggested an unusual level of transparency by the American pope.
A lung nodule is a small abnormal area measuring less than 3 centimeters (1 inch) that sometimes appears on a CT scan of the chest or abdomen. Often, the scans are done to investigate trauma or a lung infection, unrelated to a lung cancer screening. A nodule can be benign or malignant, and oftentimes surgical removal is recommended to ascertain whether it is cancerous since performing a lung biopsy by needle can be difficult.
Oncologists say if the nodule turns out to be cancerous, Leo's prognosis is “excellent” since it will have been removed at an early stage. Unlike his predecessor Pope Francis, whose decade-long respiratory problems made him speak in a whisper, Leo tends to project his voice and frequently sings his prayers.
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