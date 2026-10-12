ETV Bharat / international

Pope Will Be Admitted To Hospital Tuesday For Lung Nodule Surgery, Vatican Says

Pope Leo XIV delivers the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 ( AP )

Vatican City: The Vatican said Pope Leo XIV will be admitted to the hospital on Tuesday in the late morning, ahead of surgery to remove a lung nodule discovered during recent medical tests. The Vatican press office didn't say when the operation itself would take place, but it was expected in the first days of the week, with a weeklong recovery.

Leo revealed the discovery of the nodule during his Sunday noon prayer and said he was following doctors’ advice to have it removed. The Vatican press office said Monday that no particular issue precipitated the tests, denying Italian media reports suggesting an inflammation had prompted Leo to undergo the checkup.

On Monday, it was business as usual at the Vatican. The 71-year-old Leo presided over an audience with members of a Rome-based charity, the Circolo San Pietro, and received a donation from them. He spoke in a strong, clear voice, praising their service and sacrifice. The crowd gave him a rousing round of applause afterward. He had six other private audiences, made three appointments and the Vatican released a letter he had penned to the outgoing dean of the College of Cardinals, thanking him for his service. The letter was signed on Sunday. In the afternoon, he was expected to continue his audiences and, if time, rejoin a weeklong conference he convened on ministering to families. A first medical event for the papacy Leo's surgery marks the first major health event of his 17-month pontificate. It was significant because the pope himself revealed the news, in perhaps the most public way possible: at the end of his Sunday noon blessing, with thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.