Pope Visits Istanbul's Blue Mosque At Start Of Day Of Meetings With Turkey's Religious Leader

Istanbul: Pope Leo XIV visited Istanbul’s Blue Mosque on Saturday but didn't stop to pray, as he opened an intense day of meetings and liturgies with Turkey’s religious leaders and a Mass for the country's tiny Catholic community.

The head of Turkey’s Diyanet religious affairs directorate showed Leo the soaring tiled domes of the 17th-century mosque and the Arabic inscriptions on its columns, as Leo nodded in understanding.

The Vatican had said Leo would observe a “brief minute of silent prayer” there, but it didn't appear that he had. The imam of the mosque, Asgin Tunca, said he had invited Leo to pray, since the mosque was “Allah's house,” but the pope declined.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Tunca said he had told the pope: "It’s not my house, not your house, (it’s the) house of Allah,” he said. He said he told Leo: “'If you want, you can worship here,’ I said. But he said, ‘That’s OK.’”

“He wanted to see the mosque, wanted to feel (the) atmosphere of the mosque, I think. And was very pleased,” he said. Later, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “The pope experienced his visit to the mosque in silence, in a spirit of contemplation and listening, with deep respect for the place and the faith of those who gather there in prayer.”

Leo, history's first American pope, was following in the footsteps of his recent predecessors, who all made high-profile visits to the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, as it is officially known, in a gesture of respect to Turkey’s Muslim majority. Leo removed his shoes and walked through the carpeted mosque in his white socks.

Papal visits to Blue Mosque often raise questions

But the visits have always raised questions about whether the pope would pray in the Muslim house of worship, or at the very least pause to gather thoughts in a meditative silence. There were no doubts in 2014 when Pope Francis visited: He stood for two minutes of silent prayer facing east, his head bowed, eyes closed and hands clasped in front of him. The Grand Mufti of Istanbul, Rahmi Yaran, told the pope afterwards, “May God accept it.”

When Pope Benedict XVI visited Turkey in 2006, tensions were high because Benedict had offended many in the Muslim world a few months earlier with a speech in Regensburg, Germany that was widely interpreted as linking Islam and violence.

The Vatican added a visit to the Blue Mosque at the last minute in a bid to reach out to Muslims, and Benedict was warmly welcomed. He observed a moment of silent prayer, head bowed, as the imam prayed next to him, facing east. Benedict later thanked him “for this moment of prayer" for what was only the second time a pope had visited a mosque, after St. John Paul II visited one briefly in Syria in 2001.

Hagia Sophia left off itinerary