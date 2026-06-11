ETV Bharat / international

Pope To Visit Spain's Canary Islands To Meet With Migrants

Arguineguin: Pope Leo XIV is due to travel Thursday to Spain's Canary Islands to meet migrants, many of whom survived a dangerous Atlantic crossing to reach the archipelago.

The visit fulfils a long-held wish of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who died a year ago without making a planned trip to the islands, one of the main entry points into Europe for people fleeing conflict and poverty.

More than 46,000 migrants reached the archipelago off northwestern Africa in 2024, a record year, often in packed, unseaworthy boats.

Leo is due to arrive at the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria just before noon, where he will meet migrants and lay a floral offering in honour of those who died during attempted crossings.

"We experienced many emotions here, and we still do," Jose Antonio Rodriguez Verona, the regional Red Cross official responsible for the first emergency response for migrants arriving in the islands, told AFP.

"Many times there was joy because the intervention went well. But there were also times when we felt defeated because people arrived at the dock and died, or arrived already dead," he added.

Nearly 1,200 migrants died or went missing on the route to the Canary Islands last year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"Pope Francis wrote us a letter saying two things," Bishop Jose Mazuelos of the Canary Islands told AFP.

"One was his desire to come and encourage and accompany the people and Church of the Canary Islands in their response to migration," he said.

The other was "to shine a light on the issue and reality of migration," he added.