ETV Bharat / international

Pope Warns About Growing Reliance On Algorithms

Pope Leo XIV blesses faithful as he starts his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. ( AP )

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday warned against delegating to algorithms decisions that should be taken by humans alone, amid growing concern over the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

"Technological development, the spread of mass media and social networks, and the ever-increasing use of artificial intelligence open up new possibilities by breaking down barriers and distances", the US pope said at his weekly general audience in the Vatican.

"On the other hand, relationships tend to become less and less personal and increasingly virtual, and there is a risk of becoming accustomed to delegating to algorithms decisions that belong solely to human conscience," he warned, addressing thousands of faithful gathered in St Peter's Square.

"Ensuring that social relationships have real substance and personal depth is, in this regard, the contribution that the Christian community seeks to offer," he said.

Concern over AI has grown in recent weeks following several security incidents and the emerging ability of artificial intelligence models to improve themselves without human intervention. The debate now also concerns the sector's ability to regulate itself.