Pope Leo XIV Calls For Global Truce On Christmas Day

Castel Gandolfo: Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday called for a global truce on Christmas Day, expressing "great sadness" that "apparently Russia rejected a request" for one. "I am renewing my request to all people of good will to respect a day of peace -- at least on the feast of the birth of our Saviour," Leo told reporters at his residence in Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has repeatedly rejected calls for a ceasefire saying it would only give a military advantage to Ukraine. "Among the things that cause me great sadness is the fact that Russia has apparently rejected a request for a truce," the pope said.

Referring to conflicts in general, Leo said: "I hope they will listen and there will be 24 hours of peace in the whole world," he added. Ukraine on Tuesday pulled out troops from a town in the east of the country after fierce battles with Russian forces as relentless strikes by Moscow killed three civilians and cut power to thousands in freezing winter temperatures.