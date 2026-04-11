ETV Bharat / international

Leo XIV To Become First Pope To Visit Muslim Algeria

Vatican City: Leo XIV will become the first pope to visit Algeria on Monday, taking a message of dialogue with Islam on a trip that also represents a personal pilgrimage for the American pontiff.

Algeria is the first stop on an 11-day tour of four African nations, covering 18,000 kilometres and also taking in Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea from April 13 to 23. No other pontiff has visited Algeria, a North African country where Islam is the state religion, and the 70-year-old's arrival is being eagerly awaited by the Catholic minority.

The visit also holds a strong personal dimension for Pope Leo, as modern-day Algeria was home to Saint Augustine (354-430), a great Christian theologian whose spiritual legacy permeates his pontificate.

As the world watches anxiously with war raging in the Middle East, peaceful coexistence will be at the heart of the pope's message in a country where 99 percent of its 47 million inhabitants are Muslim.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope's aim was to "address the Islamic world, but also to confront a common challenge of coexistence". Algeria's constitution guarantees freedom of worship, although the authorities must approve both the place of worship and the preacher.

Yet human rights groups say the repression of religious minorities has continued in Algeria in recent years. Three organisations -- Human Rights Watch, EuroMed Rights and MENA Rights Group -- issued a joint letter last week calling on the pontiff to push the issue during his visit.

Soft power

The trip has been hailed in the local press for its "symbolic and historical significance," extending far beyond Algeria's 9,000 Catholics. For the government daily El Moudjahid, it is a symbol of "Algerian soft power", that reflects the country's "stability, its role as a regional mediator, and its capacity to engage in dialogue with global actors," the newspaper stated. In Algiers Monday morning, Pope Leo will meet with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and deliver a speech to the authorities and the diplomatic corps.