Pope Leo Summons World's Cardinals For A Key Assembly To Help Him Govern The Church

Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square on the occasion of the last Jubilee audience, at the Vatican, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. ( AP )

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV has summoned the world’s cardinals for two days of meetings to help him govern the church, the Vatican said Saturday, in the clearest sign yet that the new year will signal the unofficial start of his pontificate. The consistory, as such gatherings are called, will be held Jan. 7-8, immediately following the Jan. 6 conclusion of the 2025 Holy Year, a once-every-quarter century celebration of Christianity. Leo’s first few months as pope have been dominated by fulfilling the weekly Holy Year obligations of meeting with pilgrimage groups and celebrating special Jubilee audiences and Masses. Additionally, much of his time has been spent wrapping up the outstanding matters of Pope Francis' pontificate.