ETV Bharat / international

Pope Decries Lack Of Political Will On Climate Change

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV on Monday urged "concrete actions" on climate change and complained that some leaders lacked the will to act, as he addressed religious dignitaries on the sidelines of the COP30 summit.

The Vatican released the American pope's address to churches of the southern hemisphere assembled on the sidelines of the UN climate talks in Belem, Brazil, in which he called the Amazon region "a living symbol of creation with an urgent need for care". "Creation is crying out in floods, droughts, storms and relentless heat," the pope said.

"One in three people lives in great vulnerability because of these climate changes. To them, climate change is not a distant threat, and to ignore these people is to deny our shared humanity," he added. "What is failing is the political will of some." The UN climate negotiations enter their final stretch this week, with nations split on key issues as government ministers began arriving Monday to take over negotiations.

"There is still time to keep the rise in global temperature below 1.5C °C, but the window is closing," warned Leo, who called for "concrete actions", while championing the landmark Paris Agreement.

Pope defends Paris Agreement

The historic 2015 accord, from which US President Donald Trump has said he will withdraw the United States for the second time, aims to keep temperature rises "well below" 2C compared to pre-industrial levels and, if possible, to 1.5C.