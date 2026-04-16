ETV Bharat / international

Pope Condemns 'Endless Cycle' Of Death In 'Bloodstained' Cameroon Region

Bamenda: Pope Leo XIV made a vigorous call for peace on a visit Thursday to a "bloodstained" region of Cameroon that has been gripped by an English-speaking separatist conflict for nearly a decade. Under military escort, the US-born pope blessed joyful crowds gathered in the northwestern city of Bamenda from a vehicle with bulletproof windows.

Singing, blowing horns and making music, people greeted Leo waving Vatican and Cameroonian flags while dressed in traditional outfits bearing the pope's image.

"Let us serve peace together!" Leo urged, in a solemn speech at Saint Joseph's Cathedral in the city in a "bloodstained yet fertile land that has been mistreated, yet is rich in vegetation and fruit".

"Those who rob your land of its resources generally invest much of the profit in weapons, thus perpetuating an endless cycle of destabilisation and death," he said.

"They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found," Leo added.

After his arrival in the central African country on Wednesday, the pope appealed to Cameroon's leaders to examine their "conscience" and tackle corruption and rights abuses.

"Security is a priority, but it must always be exercised with respect for human rights," he said in an uncharacteristically pointed speech at the presidential palace attended by President Paul Biya.

Leo's trip, the fourth to Cameroon by a pope and the first since Pope Benedict XVI in 2009, comes six months after the authorities violently put down protests against 93-year-old Biya's disputed re-election for an eighth term.

His landmark four-nation African tour kicked off earlier this week under the shadow of broadsides from US President Donald Trump in response to Leo's calls for an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Bolstered security

Security measures had been stepped up on the main routes through Bamenda for the visit. Cameroon's two anglophone regions have suffered almost a decade of armed violence following attempts to secede from the rest of the mostly French-speaking central African country.

Conflict erupted after Biya, who has ruled the central African country since 1982, violently repressed peaceful demonstrations in 2016 by English speakers who felt marginalised.