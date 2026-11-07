ETV Bharat / international

Polls Close In New Zealand Election Expected To Be Tightest In Years

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, casts his vote alongside his wife Amanda at his electorate in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. ( AP )

Wellington: Polling places closed on Saturday after the final day of voting in New Zealand’s election following a tense campaign that left the main contenders neck and neck with no clear route to victory for either.

An incumbent conservative government led by the National party is seeking a second term against a leftwing bloc led by Labour. In polls close to election day, neither Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of National nor opposition leader Chris Hipkins of Labour had a clear path to victory, with minor parties on the ideological flanks expected to hold sway over the next government’s formation.

Voting began on Oct. 26 and ended on Saturday at 7 p.m. New Zealand’s Electoral Commission aimed to release a count of 5% of the vote within 30 minutes of polls closing. Results from 95% of ballots cast are expected by the end of Saturday night. A final, verified tally is due on Nov. 27, including results from votes cast by New Zealanders living abroad.

Analysts said the fate of both rightwing and leftwing blocs was unclear before the vote

Luxon, who took office in 2020, faces a tough fight for a second term as prime minister after facing two confidence votes among his own lawmakers this year. Meanwhile, Hipkins seeks a second chance at power after a resounding defeat three years ago.

Voting began Oct. 26 with nearly 3.8 million people eligible to cast ballots in the South Pacific country of 5.6 million people. New Zealand has a single house of government, and there are no states. The central government, elected for three-year terms, holds ultimate power over the country’s direction.

Ahead of election day, analysts didn't see a simple route to a majority for either the three-party rightwing bloc or a three-party leftwing coalition. The uncertainty may reflect voter discontent about both major parties as economic problems linger following international shocks that have buffeted New Zealand’s trade-based economy.

New Zealanders don’t elect prime ministers. Instead they cast two votes, one for their preferred party and one to select a local representative. To govern, a coalition of parties must hold more than half of parliament’s seats. The total number of seats is determined by official calculations on election night based on quirks of the country’s vote.

Economic malaise and cost of living have been central campaign issues