ETV Bharat / international

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Visit To India Could Open New Chapter In Ties

New Delhi: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s official visit to India this week offers an important opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and translate the strategic partnership established in 2024 into tangible economic, technological and security cooperation.

Visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Tusk will hold bilateral talks in New Delhi on Thursday before travelling to Bengaluru for engagements with business stakeholders, particularly in the information technology and space sectors during his three-day visit.

The Polish Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a large business delegation, said the Ministry of External Affairs. Tusk will also travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with various business stakeholders, including those from the IT and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum shall be held on Thursday in New Delhi and another on Friday in Bengaluru.

The visit represents an important opportunity to consolidate the strategic partnership established with Modi in August 2024. Its significance extends beyond bilateral talks in New Delhi to the business engagement in Bengaluru and the broader effort to strengthen India’s relationship with the European Union.

“The visit will provide the opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. It added: “It would also serve to deepen the India-EU (European Union) Strategic Partnership.”

The significance of the visit extends beyond bilateral diplomacy. Poland’s position within the European Union, its industrial capabilities and its security concerns in Central and Eastern Europe make it an important partner for India as New Delhi seeks to diversify its European relationships.

For Warsaw, closer engagement with India offers opportunities to expand trade, attract investment and build stronger links with one of the world’s major economies.

The central objective is to transform the political momentum of the strategic partnership into sustained cooperation in trade, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education and people-to-people relations, while strengthening the broader India–EU relationship.

Consolidating the Strategic Partnership established in 2024

The immediate significance of Tusk’s visit lies in the effort to consolidate the Strategic Partnership established during Modi’s historic visit to Warsaw on August 21–22, 2024. It was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years and coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Elevating bilateral relations from a longstanding diplomatic engagement to a strategic partnership reflected a mutual recognition that the relationship could extend well beyond traditional commercial exchanges and cultural connections.

The two countries adopted a five-year Action Plan for 2024–2028, identifying political dialogue, security cooperation, defence, trade and investment, agriculture, energy, green technologies, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, mining and digitalisation as priority areas. The plan also envisaged stronger cooperation in cybersecurity and more regular institutional consultations.

Tusk’s visit, therefore, offers an opportunity to assess the progress made in implementing this roadmap and establish priorities for the remaining period.

Several questions will be central to this process: whether the two governments can accelerate commercial engagement, establish more durable defence-industrial links, promote investment in emerging technologies and improve institutional coordination between businesses and government agencies.

The Modi–Tusk meeting can provide the political direction needed to convert these consultations into specific projects, investment commitments and implementation timelines.

Expanding bilateral trade and investment

Economic cooperation is likely to be one of the most consequential aspects of the visit. Bilateral merchandise trade rose from approximately $5.80 billion in 2024 to $6.36 billion in 2025, according to Indian embassy figures. This provides a foundation for further expansion, although the two governments will need to address the composition and balance of trade to ensure that growth benefits businesses on both sides.

India’s exports to Poland include textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, engineering goods, electronic machinery, vehicles and other manufactured products. Indian companies also have an established presence in Poland’s industrial and services sectors.

Poland, in turn, supplies India with machinery, mechanical and electrical equipment, chemicals, metals, mineral products and specialised industrial goods. These existing trade flows provide opportunities to develop complementary manufacturing and supply-chain relationships.