Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Visit To India Could Open New Chapter In Ties
This is also part of a broader effort to strengthen India’s relationship with the European Union.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s official visit to India this week offers an important opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and translate the strategic partnership established in 2024 into tangible economic, technological and security cooperation.
Visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Tusk will hold bilateral talks in New Delhi on Thursday before travelling to Bengaluru for engagements with business stakeholders, particularly in the information technology and space sectors during his three-day visit.
The Polish Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a large business delegation, said the Ministry of External Affairs. Tusk will also travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with various business stakeholders, including those from the IT and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum shall be held on Thursday in New Delhi and another on Friday in Bengaluru.
The visit represents an important opportunity to consolidate the strategic partnership established with Modi in August 2024. Its significance extends beyond bilateral talks in New Delhi to the business engagement in Bengaluru and the broader effort to strengthen India’s relationship with the European Union.
“The visit will provide the opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. It added: “It would also serve to deepen the India-EU (European Union) Strategic Partnership.”
Visit of the Prime Minister of Poland to India (October 21-23, 2026)👇 Wizyta Premiera Rzeczypospolietj Polskiej w Indiach( 21-23, padziernika 2026). Details 👇 https://t.co/cyCvgTo7y9 https://t.co/HChidgT7WY— India in Poland (@IndiainPoland) October 19, 2026
The significance of the visit extends beyond bilateral diplomacy. Poland’s position within the European Union, its industrial capabilities and its security concerns in Central and Eastern Europe make it an important partner for India as New Delhi seeks to diversify its European relationships.
For Warsaw, closer engagement with India offers opportunities to expand trade, attract investment and build stronger links with one of the world’s major economies.
The central objective is to transform the political momentum of the strategic partnership into sustained cooperation in trade, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education and people-to-people relations, while strengthening the broader India–EU relationship.
Consolidating the Strategic Partnership established in 2024
The immediate significance of Tusk’s visit lies in the effort to consolidate the Strategic Partnership established during Modi’s historic visit to Warsaw on August 21–22, 2024. It was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years and coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Elevating bilateral relations from a longstanding diplomatic engagement to a strategic partnership reflected a mutual recognition that the relationship could extend well beyond traditional commercial exchanges and cultural connections.
The two countries adopted a five-year Action Plan for 2024–2028, identifying political dialogue, security cooperation, defence, trade and investment, agriculture, energy, green technologies, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, mining and digitalisation as priority areas. The plan also envisaged stronger cooperation in cybersecurity and more regular institutional consultations.
Tusk’s visit, therefore, offers an opportunity to assess the progress made in implementing this roadmap and establish priorities for the remaining period.
Several questions will be central to this process: whether the two governments can accelerate commercial engagement, establish more durable defence-industrial links, promote investment in emerging technologies and improve institutional coordination between businesses and government agencies.
The Modi–Tusk meeting can provide the political direction needed to convert these consultations into specific projects, investment commitments and implementation timelines.
Expanding bilateral trade and investment
Economic cooperation is likely to be one of the most consequential aspects of the visit. Bilateral merchandise trade rose from approximately $5.80 billion in 2024 to $6.36 billion in 2025, according to Indian embassy figures. This provides a foundation for further expansion, although the two governments will need to address the composition and balance of trade to ensure that growth benefits businesses on both sides.
India’s exports to Poland include textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, engineering goods, electronic machinery, vehicles and other manufactured products. Indian companies also have an established presence in Poland’s industrial and services sectors.
Poland, in turn, supplies India with machinery, mechanical and electrical equipment, chemicals, metals, mineral products and specialised industrial goods. These existing trade flows provide opportunities to develop complementary manufacturing and supply-chain relationships.
The participation of Poland’s finance and economy minister and a large business delegation is important in this context.
Polish industrial expertise could complement India’s manufacturing expansion, while Indian companies could use Poland as a base for supplying European markets.
Similarly, pharmaceuticals and healthcare: Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers could explore expanded market access, distribution partnerships, contract manufacturing and research collaboration. "We are looking forward to discussions on opening a new chapter in our economic relations," Polish ambassador Piotr Antoni Świtalski told ANI.
An important issue for discussion is the need to expand the trade basket and improve the balance of bilateral commerce. India’s strategic partnership action plan explicitly identifies balanced trade and the removal of obstacles to trade and investment as objectives.
For India, the priority would be to improve access for competitive Indian goods and services, particularly pharmaceuticals, engineering products, IT services and manufactured goods.
Poland could benefit from greater exports of industrial equipment, specialised technologies and other products for which Indian demand is expanding. A broader and more diversified trade relationship would make the partnership less vulnerable to sector-specific fluctuations.
The European Union dimension: A gateway to a wider economic partnership
One of the most important strategic implications of the visit is its European dimension. Poland is a member of the European Union and an important industrial economy in Central and Eastern Europe. Stronger India–Poland relations can therefore complement India’s wider engagement with European institutions and markets.
The European Commission reports that the EU and India concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement on January 27, 2026. The agreement could provide a wider framework for expanding commercial engagement, subject to the subsequent legal and institutional steps required for its entry into force. EU–India merchandise trade reached €118 billion in 2025.
This creates an important opportunity for Poland and India to develop bilateral cooperation alongside the wider EU–India economic framework. For Indian businesses, Poland could serve as a platform for partnerships with European manufacturers, industrial suppliers and research institutions. Indian IT, pharmaceutical, automotive-component and engineering companies already operating in Poland could explore additional investment and production opportunities.
For Polish companies, India offers access to a large domestic market, a substantial industrial base and an expanding ecosystem in digital services, electronics, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.
Defence and security cooperation: Moving towards industrial collaboration
Defence cooperation is another important area in which the strategic partnership could acquire greater substance. Both countries have interests in strengthening their defence capabilities, improving industrial resilience and developing reliable partnerships in military technology.
Poland’s defence industry has experience in military equipment, maintenance, modernisation and specialised manufacturing. India, meanwhile, is pursuing a major programme of defence indigenisation, seeking to reduce dependence on imported systems while expanding domestic production and exports.
The 2024 Strategic Partnership Action Plan specifically called for closer contacts between defence industries, cooperation in modernising military equipment and regular institutional consultations on security matters.
The broader strategic context makes this cooperation relevant. Poland is a NATO member on the eastern flank of the alliance and has been strengthening its military capabilities in response to the security consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine. India, for its part, faces a different set of security challenges in South Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific and continues to modernise its armed forces.
For India, engagement with Polish industry could widen the range of European defence partners available for selected technologies and industrial projects. For Poland, India offers a potential partner with a large defence market and an expanding domestic manufacturing base.
However, the success of this agenda will depend on commercial competitiveness, technology-transfer arrangements, procurement rules and the willingness of companies to commit resources to long-term partnerships. The visit should therefore be assessed by the practical arrangements that emerge, rather than by broad declarations alone.
The central task for both governments is to translate the political commitment of the strategic partnership into concrete economic and technological outcomes while maintaining a constructive dialogue on regional and global issues. If that objective is pursued consistently, the visit could help give India–Poland relations a more substantial and durable foundation in the years ahead.