ETV Bharat / international

14 Policemen Dismissed In Pakistan's Gwadar Over Failure To Resist Militant Attack

Residents walk through the rubble after what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes a day earlier that killed civilians, including children, in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Paktia province, Afghanistan, Monday, June 29, 2026. ( AP )

Karachi: Fourteen police personnel were dismissed from service in Pakistan's Balochistan province after an inquiry found they failed to offer any resistance when suspected militants stormed a police station in the port city of Gwadar and decamped with a large cache of arms and ammunition, authorities said on Monday.

Gwadar Superintendent of Police (Security), Abdul Waheed, who headed the inquiry committee, said the 14 officials, including sub-inspectors, were dismissed for gross negligence, corruption, violation of security protocols and irresponsible conduct while on duty.

According to Waheed, the attack took place on the night of June 7 when unidentified armed men overpowered the personnel deployed at the police station, "looted official weapons, ammunition and other government equipment, and fled without facing any resistance". A significant quantity of arms, ammunition, and official property was taken away from the police station, which is the main police station in Gwadar, he said.

The action against the policemen comes amid growing scrutiny of policing and security arrangements in violence-hit Balochistan, where insurgent groups frequently target security personnel, government installations and Chinese interests. Gwadar, the focal point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has witnessed repeated attacks in recent years by separatist groups.

In recent years, militants have carried out suicide bombings and coordinated assaults targeting Chinese nationals, security personnel and government installations in and around the port city.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least developed province, has witnessed a decades-long insurgency led by separatist groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), which accuse Islamabad of exploiting the province's rich natural resources while denying locals a fair share of the benefits.