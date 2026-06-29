ETV Bharat / international

Five Dead In Shooting At German Youth Welfare Centre: Police

A member of a crisis intervention team stands at the scene where five people were killed in a shooting in Stade, northern Germany, a city some 50 kilometres west of Hamburg, on June 29, 2026 ( AFP )

Stade: Five people were shot dead at a youth welfare centre in Germany Monday and the suspected gunman has been arrested, police said, in one of the country's deadliest mass shootings in years. Police in protective vests and ambulances were seen in large numbers at the site in the northern city of Stade, west of Hamburg, in the wake of the gun rampage.

"Homicides involving multiple victims occurred at a youth welfare facility" in the city, police said. "Five people were fatally injured and additional individuals sustained injuries." The suspected gunman and a second alleged perpetrator were arrested, police said, adding that investigations into what precisely happened were ongoing.

There was no longer any danger to the public, they said. As news emerged of the shooting, police confirmed that a major operation was under way in Stade, a city of about 50,000 people, on the Elbe river, 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Hamburg.

Images in local media showed a large contingent of police and ambulances gathered on a cobble-stoned street in Stade while helicopters hovered overhead. "We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety," police said in an earlier post on X.