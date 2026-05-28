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Police Say A Man Stabbed And Wounded 3 People At A Swiss Train Station Before Being Arrested

Zurich regional police said that the motive of the suspect, a 31-year-old Swiss man, is under investigation.

Swiss Train Station
A police vehicle is parked in front of Winterthur train station following a stabbing attack in Winterthur, Switzerland, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 28, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Geneva: A man stabbed and wounded three people at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur on Thursday before being arrested, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 8:30 a.m., Zurich regional police said in a statement. They said that the motive of the suspect, a 31-year-old Swiss man, is under investigation.

The three victims — all of them Swiss, ages 28, 43 and 52 — were taken to hospitals. No information was given on the severity of their injuries. Winterthur has about 123,000 residents and is located in northeastern Switzerland, near the country's biggest city, Zurich.

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SWITZERLAND TRAIN STATION ATTACK
SWISS TRAIN STATION

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