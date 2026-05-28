ETV Bharat / international

Police Say A Man Stabbed And Wounded 3 People At A Swiss Train Station Before Being Arrested

A police vehicle is parked in front of Winterthur train station following a stabbing attack in Winterthur, Switzerland, Thursday, May 28, 2026. ( AP )

Geneva: A man stabbed and wounded three people at the train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur on Thursday before being arrested, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 8:30 a.m., Zurich regional police said in a statement. They said that the motive of the suspect, a 31-year-old Swiss man, is under investigation.