ETV Bharat / international

18 Terrorists, 11 Personnel Killed as Police Party Comes Under Attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Eighteen terrorists were killed and at least 11 personnel died when a police team came under attack while returning from an operation against illegal gold mining in Kohat district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police public relations director said the personnel were conducting a joint operation with the local civil administration in the Darabukach locality near Kohat city.

“When the police party was returning after completing the operation, Fitna-al-Khawarij attacked the police party at the behest of criminal elements,” the statement read. “Police personnel fought the attackers with great bravery and courage, as a result of which 18 khawarij were sent to hell,” it said, adding that 10 police personnel were killed.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

According to the statement, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and local civil administration had conducted an operation against elements involved in illegal gold mining in Darabo Kuch. The incident has also reportedly exposed an alleged nexus between criminal elements and Fitna-al-Khawarij, the statement said.

The police team, which was going to Gumbat Kohat area of Kohat district, came under fire in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, located between Kohat and Karak, police spokesperson Muhammad Nauman Zeb said.