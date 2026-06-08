ETV Bharat / international

Police Offer Usd 20,000 Reward in Killing of Indian National in US

New York: Police are offering a USD 20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a 28-year-old Indian man in Philadelphia who was shot dead after delivering pizza to a vacant home.

Anshul Kuncha, who hailed from Hyderabad, was shot in the back of the head and killed around 12:30 am Friday when he was making a pizza delivery to a vacant property in North Philadelphia. The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences at the tragic incident and said it is extending all possible assistance to Kuncha’s family.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anshul’s family and is extending all possible assistance,” it said in a post on X Saturday.

A report in NBC Philadelphia said that police are offering a USD 20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. According to authorities, the deadly shooting happened at the Raymond Rosen Homes on the 2300 block of Edgley Street.

They found Kuncha shot in the head just after he completed a delivery to a vacant unit in the area. Kuncha was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Surveillance cameras operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority recorded moments of the incident. While the shooting itself wasn't caught on camera, recordings show Kuncha walking with the boxes while being followed by two people wearing dark clothing, authorities said.

One of the people following the victim appeared to be carrying a dark backpack. The report added that an investigation into the shooting has revealed that Kuncha “was lured” to the vacant apartment to deliver an order of three pizzas.