ETV Bharat / international

Police: Bullets That Killed 2 Bystanders At Seattle Festival Weren't From Teen Shooter's Gun

Michelle Whitehead, right, cousin of victim Ashley Whitehead, attends the vigil for victims the day after a shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Seattle. ( AP )

Seattle: Preliminary testing showed the bullets that killed two bystanders during a shootout at a crowded Seattle food festival last weekend didn't come from the gun a 15-year-old arrested at the scene was seen firing, police said in court documents filed Wednesday.

The teen repeatedly shot an untraceable ghost gun into a crowd, police said, and the King County prosecutor's office filed charges of first-degree assault with a firearm and unlawful possession of a handgun. In a statement supporting the charges, police said preliminary testing of bullets recovered from the two bystanders killed showed they did not match that weapon.

The shooting in the waning hours of the Bite of Seattle festival near the Space Needle left three people dead, including a 19-year-old suspect, and at least four bystanders injured, including a toddler. Police believe it was gang-related, and they continue searching for others who might have been involved.

Testing on shell casings found at the scene suggest four weapons were fired, the statement said. Police said they recovered three guns, but only two of them had been fired, which means two weapons involved in the gunbattle were not found at the scene. It isn't clear which weapon or weapons fired the bullets that hit the festival attendees.

Dozens of officers were at Seattle Center, a sprawling park, providing security for the event, when the shooting began. Some heard the gunshots, and one officer saw the 15-year-old firing, police said.

A witness told investigators that he heard gunshots and saw the people around him duck, Detective Matt Blackburn wrote in the statement. The witness saw a man in a light blue top who started running; the witness believed that was where the first shots came from.

The witness reported that he then saw the 15-year-old unzip a bag that was strapped around his torso and pull out a gun with an extended magazine. The teen shot multiple times toward the other suspect, Blackburn wrote. Two shell casings from the teen's ghost gun were found at the scene.