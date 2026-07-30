ETV Bharat / international

PoK Unrest: Over 30 Civilians Killed In Brutal Crackdown By Pakistani Forces

New Delhi: A brutal crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over the last two days has reportedly left more than 30 civilians dead and over 33 injured, government sources said on Wednesday.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has been leading the protests amid local body elections in the PoK. The PoK has been witnessing massive protests since last month over inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities.

New Delhi on Tuesday described the elections in PoK as an attempt by Islamabad to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.

Pakistani security forces used lethal force against the protesters during JAAC's long march from Rawalakote to Muzaffarabad, and the crackdown reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 30 civilians and left over 33 protesters injured, the sources said.

Among the deceased is Usman Nazir, the brother of JAAC Central Committee member Umar Nazir, they said. The JAAC has officially appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council and international rights organisations for an immediate, independent investigation into the unlawful killings, immediate halt of lethal force and accountability for any excessive or unlawful use of force, they pointed out.

The phase one of the regional elections in Mirpur division saw an estimated voter turnout of below 10 per cent, the sources said, citing independent reports.