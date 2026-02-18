ETV Bharat / international

PM Tarique Rahman Vows To Turn Bangladesh Into Safe Land For People Of All Faiths

Dhaka: Bangladesh's newly-elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday vowed to strengthen the rule of law and said his government will turn the country into a safe land for people of all faiths, regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity.

In his maiden televised address to the nation after assuming office, Rahman outlined his government's priorities and said that improving the law and order situation and strictly controlling corruption to restore peace and security are his top priorities.

"We want to turn this country into a safe land for every citizen. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians -- regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity -- whether living in the hills or the plains, this country belongs to all of us,” said the prime minister , who is also the chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"Whether you voted for BNP, or did not vote for BNP, or did not vote at all -- everyone has equal rights over this government...As a Bangladeshi, every one of us has equal rights in this country, in this state," he asserted.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus since August 2024, Bangladesh experienced a rise in mob violence, extrajudicial killings and attacks on minority communities, especially Hindus.

Rights group Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) said that in January 2026 alone, they documented 21 incidents of lynching and 28 incidents of mob beatings.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported 522 communal attacks in 2025, including killings, rapes, and temple vandalism, with murders of 116 people of minority faiths, mostly Hindus, between June 2025 and January 2026.

The reports suggested leaders and activists of the Awami League, disbanded by the Yunus’ regime, were the victims of most attacks. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.