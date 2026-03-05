ETV Bharat / international

PM Starmer Says UK Sending Four More Typhoon Fighter Jets To Qatar

Starmer said that the fighter planes will join an existing UK squadron in the Gulf state to strengthen our defensive operations

FILE- Prime Minister Keir Starmer (AFP)
By AFP

Published : March 5, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST

London: Britain is sending four additional Typhoon jets to Qatar amid the widening war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday.

The fighter planes will join an existing UK squadron in the Gulf state, a key energy provider, "to strengthen our defensive operations in Qatar and across the region", Starmer told a news conference.

