ETV Bharat / international

PM Rahman Accuses Hasina's Party Of Conspiring To Destabilise Bangladesh

Dhaka: Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday accused deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League of conspiring to destabilise Bangladesh as he urged people to unite to give a befitting reply to those seeking to revive terrorism, killings and vote-rigging in the country.

Speaking at a public rally in northwestern Lalmonirhat, bordering India, Rahman accused Awami League supporters of resorting to arson and killings to create unrest as a nationwide day-long lockdown called by Hasina's party sparked violence in some areas.

“The people of the country do not want to return to the politics of enforced disappearances, killings, arson, terrorism and snatching voting rights of the people. Let us unite and give the terrorists a befitting reply, so that they can never again play with the fate of Bangladesh and its people,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

His remarks came as Bangladesh deployed nearly 3,000 paramilitary troops across seven districts following incidents of arson, crude bomb explosions and vandalism, which disrupted transport services in several parts of the country.

Prime Minister Rahman said that the Awami League government not only ignored the interests of the country and its people, but also served the interests of their “masters” outside the border, where they fled after being ousted from power. He, however, did not name any country.

"Even after fleeing the country, they have once again started their politics of arson and killing people. They are attacking people from behind and killing them," Rahman said, without naming India.

"Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to these terrorists, arsonists and killers," he added.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

The Awami League called the dawn-to-dusk lockdown on Thursday after the government rejected Hasina's request for a passport to facilitate her planned voluntary return to Bangladesh in December.

The shutdown also coincided with the anniversary of a special tribunal verdict sentencing Hasina to death last year after trying her in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity over her government's crackdown on protesters. Hasina has rejected the charges against her and the tribunal's proceedings.