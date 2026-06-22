PM Modi's Upcoming Three-Nation Tour To Reinforce India's Indo-Pacific Partnerships
From Jakarta to Wellington, Modi’s three-nation tour aims to deepen India’s Indo-Pacific partnerships and boost cooperation in trade, technology, defence and regional security.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand next month are expected to reinforce India's strategic outreach across the Indo-Pacific, as New Delhi seeks to deepen ties with key maritime partners amid intensifying geopolitical competition and growing concerns over supply chain resilience and regional security.
The three countries, spanning Southeast Asia and Oceania, occupy an important place in India's Act East Policy and are increasingly viewed as vital partners in advancing a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific order.
Beyond their bilateral dimensions, the visits are expected to advance India's larger strategic objectives of enhancing maritime cooperation, building resilient supply chains, securing access to critical minerals and reinforcing partnerships with countries that share common interests in preserving regional stability and a rules-based international order.
Indonesia: Reinforcing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and the most influential member of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc. Its strategic location astride the Malacca Strait makes it particularly important for India's maritime interests.
Modi’s visit is likely to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Since the relationship was elevated in 2018, both countries have increasingly coordinated their positions on Indo-Pacific affairs.
Indonesia is central to India’s Act East Policy and serves as a bridge to Southeast Asia. Modi’s visit would underline India’s support for ASEAN centrality and strengthen cooperation in regional forums like the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
Closer India-Indonesia ties also help both countries maintain strategic autonomy amid intensifying US-China rivalry.
Indonesia is India's largest trading partner in ASEAN. Bilateral trade has expanded significantly in recent years, driven by coal imports, palm oil trade, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and digital economy cooperation.
The visit could also accelerate cooperation in critical minerals, as Indonesia possesses vast reserves of nickel and other minerals essential for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. India is keen to secure reliable supply chains for its energy transition and EV industry. Both countries are expected to deepen collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, biofuels, and LNG supplies.
India has also shown interest in developing Sabang Port near the entrance to the Malacca Strait. Enhanced maritime connectivity would improve trade and strengthen India’s presence in the eastern Indian Ocean.
Indonesia has emerged as one of India’s most important maritime partners. The two countries cooperate on white shipping information exchange, anti-piracy operations, and search and rescue.
Discussions between the two sides are also in the final stages for an agreement under which India will export the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to Indonesia.
Growing defence ties contribute to maintaining a rules-based order and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, especially amid China’s increasing activities in the South China Sea and eastern Indian Ocean.
Earlier this month, ahead of Modi’s visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 8th India–Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Sugiono in New Delhi.
"The two ministers reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation in political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, pharma and healthcare, digital, energy, connectivity, space, education, consular and culture domains, and people-to-people exchanges," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a statement following the meeting on June 7.
"The ministers noted that discussions between (Indonesian) President Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including during the former’s state visit to India in January 2025, had provided renewed impetus to the bilateral relationship. The two sides exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation and coordination in regional and multilateral fora."
Chintamani Mahapatra, Founder and Chairperson of the Odisha-based Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies think tank, pointed out to the fact that Bhubaneswar is closer to Indonesia’s capital Jakarta than New Delhi.
"Indonesia is the largest country in ASEAN, and it plays a very significant role by providing leadership to ASEAN deliberations," Mahapatra told ETV Bharat. "So, India's relationship with ASEAN is extremely important. Indonesia, as part of ASEAN, is the right country to approach, given the Act East Policy of the Government of India. So, there is no doubt about it that Indonesia is a real heavyweight in Southeast Asia."
Regarding the India-Indonesia BrahMos deal, he expressed the view that India has started developing a security and defence-related relationship with ASEAN countries.
"Initially it was only economic, and now it is leading towards security cooperation as well," Mahapatra said. "So, that is why Indonesia is the right country where the PM is going, keeping in mind India’s interest in deeply engaging the countries of the region."
Australia: Consolidating a key strategic partnership
Australia has become one of India’s closest strategic partners over the past decade. The relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020 and has acquired strong geopolitical importance.
The Prime Minister’s visit would reinforce the momentum generated by growing political engagement between the two countries.
India and Australia cooperate closely through the Quad, which also includes the US and Japan, G20, East Asia Summit, Commonwealth and the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
The partnership reflects convergence on a rules-based international order, freedom of navigation, regional stability, and resilient supply chains.
As both countries seek to diversify economic and strategic dependencies, closer ties have become increasingly important.
Implementation of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) has substantially increased bilateral trade. The visit is expected to accelerate negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which would further liberalise trade.
Australia too possesses abundant reserves of lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. These resources are crucial for India’s ambitions in electric mobility, semiconductor manufacturing, and renewable energy.
Australia also hosts one of the largest Indian diaspora communities and Indian student populations abroad.
India and Australia increasingly view each other as indispensable security partners in the Indo-Pacific. Cooperation has intensified through AUSINDEX naval exercises, Malabar exercises, Pitch Black air exercises, and Talisman Sabre.
The Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement enables reciprocal access to military facilities, enhancing operational reach.
Canberra and New Delhi share concerns over China’s growing naval footprint in the Indian Ocean. Enhanced cooperation strengthens maritime domain awareness and contributes to regional stability.
Former Indian diplomat Amit Dasgupta, who served in Australia, pointed out that Modi has visited Australia far more times than any other Indian prime minister.
"When Modi visited Australia as Prime Minister in 2014, it was the first visit by an Indian prime minister after the visit of Rajiv Gandhi more than 30 years back," Dasgupta told ETV Bharat. "Before that, the Australians really didn’t have much interest in India and Indians didn’t have much interest in Australia. The Australians used to crack a joke saying that we are bound together by three Cs – cricket, Commonwealth and curry."
He said that when Modi visited Australia in 2014, he completely overturned this “insipid relationship” into a significant substantive relationship with the help and support of then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
"Since 2014, we have seen Australia-India relations emerge as a very significant relationship," Dasgupta said. "There have been enhanced meetings, whether on security or on defence, the trade agreement, etc.,” he said.
"Now, it is time for Australia to recognise the significance and importance of a relationship with India. It is time for the Australian side to go beyond seeing India as a promise and potential and move towards performance and delivery."
Referring to the India-Australia EFTA, he said that bilateral trade has grown to $52 billion. "Australia-China trade is $250 billion, which is five times more," he said.
Dasgupta is of the view that a significant mindset change is required among Australian stakeholders to take advantage of the platform and of the ambience that Prime Minister Modi has created through the strategic partnership.
"I see this visit of our Prime Minister to Australia as significant only if the Australian side reciprocates by going beyond nice statements," he said. "The ball is in their court. The Australians for a long time had outsourced all their foreign and security policy, their thinking about Asia to Washington. Now, they have received a jolt. (US President Donald) Trump has actively jolted the Western alliance. The Australians are trying to figure out what are they going to do."
New Zealand: Renewing an underutilised partnership
Modi’s visit to New Zealand would carry symbolic and strategic importance because bilateral relations have traditionally remained below potential.
New Zealand is an important democratic partner in the South Pacific and Indo-Pacific. The visit is expected to help revitalise high-level political engagement, expand India’s presence in the Pacific, and strengthen cooperation with Pacific Island countries.
For Wellington, closer ties with India represent an opportunity to diversify economic and strategic relationships beyond traditional partners.
New Zealand seeks access to India’s vast market, while India is interested in agricultural technology, food processing, dairy expertise, and renewable energy.
Bilateral trade got a significant boost following the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) in April this year. The deal makes all Indian exports duty-free in New Zealand and cuts or eliminates tariffs on 95 per cent of New Zealand’s exports to India. Additionally, it establishes a $20 billion investment commitment in India and expands visa access.
Potential sectors for collaboration include agritech, fintech, digital economy, biotechnology, and education. The Indian-origin community has become one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing communities and constitutes an important bridge between the two countries.
Though modest compared to Australia, defence cooperation has gradually expanded. Areas of cooperation include maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peacekeeping, cybersecurity, and capacity-building.
According to Dasgupta, the FTA with New Zealand is good as far as India is concerned.
"But the opposition in New Zealand is unhappy with this agreement purely because they feel the agricultural sector, particularly dairy, has not been given the respect that it deserves in New Zealand," he said.
"They want market access in India for New Zealand butter, New Zealand cheese, which will affect companies like Amul and Mother Dairy which already have a pan-India presence. That is the opposition’s problem in New Zealand. As far as we are concerned, the agreement has been signed."
Mahapatra said that India is showing more and more interest in the South Pacific Islands where Australia and New Zealand have their own influence for a long time.
"China is trying to expand its influence there, even trying to have a security relationship with Solomon Islands and so many other countries,” he explained. “That has drawn the attention of the world and even Australians are concerned about it.”
Put together, Modi’s upcoming three-nation tour reflects India’s broader objective of strengthening partnerships with middle powers and maritime nations across the Indo-Pacific. Together, India, Australia and New Zealand occupy strategically important locations stretching from the eastern Indian Ocean to the South Pacific, helping India secure sea lanes and improve maritime domain awareness.
Although India avoids alliance politics, deeper engagement with these countries contributes to a multipolar Indo-Pacific and offers alternatives to China’s growing economic and military influence.
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