ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi's Upcoming Three-Nation Tour To Reinforce India's Indo-Pacific Partnerships

In this image posted on June 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Evian, France ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand next month are expected to reinforce India's strategic outreach across the Indo-Pacific, as New Delhi seeks to deepen ties with key maritime partners amid intensifying geopolitical competition and growing concerns over supply chain resilience and regional security.

The three countries, spanning Southeast Asia and Oceania, occupy an important place in India's Act East Policy and are increasingly viewed as vital partners in advancing a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific order.

Beyond their bilateral dimensions, the visits are expected to advance India's larger strategic objectives of enhancing maritime cooperation, building resilient supply chains, securing access to critical minerals and reinforcing partnerships with countries that share common interests in preserving regional stability and a rules-based international order.

Indonesia: Reinforcing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy and the most influential member of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc. Its strategic location astride the Malacca Strait makes it particularly important for India's maritime interests.

Modi’s visit is likely to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Since the relationship was elevated in 2018, both countries have increasingly coordinated their positions on Indo-Pacific affairs.

Indonesia is central to India’s Act East Policy and serves as a bridge to Southeast Asia. Modi’s visit would underline India’s support for ASEAN centrality and strengthen cooperation in regional forums like the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

In this image posted on June 14, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group picture with venture capitalists, in France. (PTI)

Closer India-Indonesia ties also help both countries maintain strategic autonomy amid intensifying US-China rivalry.

Indonesia is India's largest trading partner in ASEAN. Bilateral trade has expanded significantly in recent years, driven by coal imports, palm oil trade, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and digital economy cooperation.

The visit could also accelerate cooperation in critical minerals, as Indonesia possesses vast reserves of nickel and other minerals essential for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. India is keen to secure reliable supply chains for its energy transition and EV industry. Both countries are expected to deepen collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, biofuels, and LNG supplies.

India has also shown interest in developing Sabang Port near the entrance to the Malacca Strait. Enhanced maritime connectivity would improve trade and strengthen India’s presence in the eastern Indian Ocean.

Indonesia has emerged as one of India’s most important maritime partners. The two countries cooperate on white shipping information exchange, anti-piracy operations, and search and rescue.

Discussions between the two sides are also in the final stages for an agreement under which India will export the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to Indonesia.

Growing defence ties contribute to maintaining a rules-based order and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, especially amid China’s increasing activities in the South China Sea and eastern Indian Ocean.

Earlier this month, ahead of Modi’s visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 8th India–Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Sugiono in New Delhi.

"The two ministers reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation in political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, pharma and healthcare, digital, energy, connectivity, space, education, consular and culture domains, and people-to-people exchanges," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a statement following the meeting on June 7.

"The ministers noted that discussions between (Indonesian) President Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including during the former’s state visit to India in January 2025, had provided renewed impetus to the bilateral relationship. The two sides exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation and coordination in regional and multilateral fora."

Chintamani Mahapatra, Founder and Chairperson of the Odisha-based Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies think tank, pointed out to the fact that Bhubaneswar is closer to Indonesia’s capital Jakarta than New Delhi.

"Indonesia is the largest country in ASEAN, and it plays a very significant role by providing leadership to ASEAN deliberations," Mahapatra told ETV Bharat. "So, India's relationship with ASEAN is extremely important. Indonesia, as part of ASEAN, is the right country to approach, given the Act East Policy of the Government of India. So, there is no doubt about it that Indonesia is a real heavyweight in Southeast Asia."

Regarding the India-Indonesia BrahMos deal, he expressed the view that India has started developing a security and defence-related relationship with ASEAN countries.

"Initially it was only economic, and now it is leading towards security cooperation as well," Mahapatra said. "So, that is why Indonesia is the right country where the PM is going, keeping in mind India’s interest in deeply engaging the countries of the region."

Australia: Consolidating a key strategic partnership

Australia has become one of India’s closest strategic partners over the past decade. The relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020 and has acquired strong geopolitical importance.

The Prime Minister’s visit would reinforce the momentum generated by growing political engagement between the two countries.

In this image received on June 21, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the tri-commissioning ceremony of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, in Kolkata. (PTI)

India and Australia cooperate closely through the Quad, which also includes the US and Japan, G20, East Asia Summit, Commonwealth and the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

The partnership reflects convergence on a rules-based international order, freedom of navigation, regional stability, and resilient supply chains.