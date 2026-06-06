ETV Bharat / international

Modi’s Yoga Guru To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations At New York's Times Square

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at 9th annual International Day of Yoga 2023 celebrations, at UN Headquarters, in New York on Jun 22, 2023. ( ANI )

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yoga guru H R Nagendra will lead the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the iconic Times Square in New York on June 21. Ahead of the IDY celebrations, Nagendra will also inaugurate a special Yoga and wellness retreat at Monticello, New York, from June 12 to 14.

The retreat will feature yoga sessions, meditation, lectures on stress management, healthy aging, holistic wellness, and interactive discussions with community leaders, physicians, and wellness professionals.

The retreat is being organised by the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), BRUHUD NY Seniors, and Jaipur Foot USA. It will be attended by Nagendra, a Padma Shri awardee and president of the Bengaluru-based Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhan Samsthana (S-VYASA) University, and N K Manjunath, vice chancellor of the university.

Nagendra will also be the chief guest at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square on June 21, organised by the Consulate General of India in New York.