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Tech Can Lead To Progress Only If Democratised; For India AI Means 'All Inclusive': Modi

The Prime Minister said India has been going through a rapid transformation powered by technology.

Tech Can Lead To Progress Only If Democratised; For India AI Means 'All Inclusive': Modi
File photo of PM Modi (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that technology can lead to progress only if it is democratised and said AI means "All Inclusive" for India.

His remarks at a global technology summit come against the backdrop of the US restricting the use of Anthropic's latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) models for foreign nationals. Highlighting India's growing prowess in the technology space, Modi said half of the global digital transactions are happening in the country.

"Technology can lead to progress only when it is democratised," the Prime Minister said at Vivatech 2026. In the last decade, he said, India has been going through a rapid transformation powered by technology.

"From creating the world's largest digital identity system to the world's largest digital payments platforms, we are using technology at a massive scale for financial inclusion, education, telemedicine...," he added.

Vivatech is Europe's foremost gathering of technology and innovation, and India has set up the largest national pavilion at this edition as a symbol of the potential for partnership between Indian and European innovation ecosystems.

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TAGGED:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
PM MODI IN PARIS
VIVATECH SUMMIT 2026
ALL INCLUSIVE
GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT

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