ETV Bharat / international

Tech Can Lead To Progress Only If Democratised; For India AI Means 'All Inclusive': Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that technology can lead to progress only if it is democratised and said AI means "All Inclusive" for India.

His remarks at a global technology summit come against the backdrop of the US restricting the use of Anthropic's latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) models for foreign nationals. Highlighting India's growing prowess in the technology space, Modi said half of the global digital transactions are happening in the country.

"Technology can lead to progress only when it is democratised," the Prime Minister said at Vivatech 2026. In the last decade, he said, India has been going through a rapid transformation powered by technology.