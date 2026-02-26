ETV Bharat / international

Modi Visits Israeli Tech Innovation Exhibition, Invites Firms To Invest In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to a technology exhibition, in Jerusalem, Israel on Feb. 26, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Israeli technology companies to invest in India and partner with Indian youth as he visited an exhibition here showcasing pioneering innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, and agriculture. Modi was accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the visit to the exhibition on Wednesday.

In a social media post on Thursday, Modi said the exhibition showcased "special innovations" from the world of technology.

"Got a glimpse of pioneering work by Israeli youth in areas such as AI, Quantum, healthcare, cyber security, water resources, agriculture and more. Urged Israeli companies to invest in India and work with our talented youth," he said.

According to a press release, the exhibition featured leading Israeli companies and research entities specialising in agri-tech, water-tech, climate-tech, health-biotech, smart mobility, AI, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies.

"Innovation and technology partnership is a key pillar of India-Israel bilateral ties. The two countries are working together to build solutions to address modern-day challenges through the 'India-Israel Innovation Bridge' initiative," it said.

During the walk-through, PM Modi interacted with scientists, tech entrepreneurs and chief executives of several companies. Addressing the innovators, the Prime Minister said the cutting-edge technologies on display hold immense potential to scale up India-Israel cooperation in innovation, start-ups and business partnerships, particularly in agriculture, water management, healthcare and digital services.