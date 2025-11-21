ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Leaders' Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit being held in Johannesburg under South Africa's Presidency and the first ever G20 summit in Africa.

"This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forth India's perspectives on the G20 agenda. Prime Minister is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The three sessions are titled: Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden; A Resilient World – the G20's Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems; and, A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

In his departure statement ahead of the visit to the Republic of South Africa, PM Modi said, I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and 'One earth, One Family and One future’."

The theme of this year's G20 is ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi, India and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.