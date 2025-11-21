PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Leaders' Summit
The Prime Minister will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit on the sidelines of the G20 summit being held in Africa.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 7:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit being held in Johannesburg under South Africa's Presidency and the first ever G20 summit in Africa.
"This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forth India's perspectives on the G20 agenda. Prime Minister is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The three sessions are titled: Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden; A Resilient World – the G20's Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems; and, A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.
In his departure statement ahead of the visit to the Republic of South Africa, PM Modi said, I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and 'One earth, One Family and One future’."
Will be attending the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is a particularly special Summit as it is being held in Africa. Various global issues will be discussed there. Will be meeting various world leaders during the Summit. https://t.co/Sn4NFUOzXB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2025
The theme of this year's G20 is ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi, India and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
On the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.
During his stay, he will also participate in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders' Meeting, hosted by South Africa.. "I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit," the statement read.
This will be a particularly special Summit given that it will be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. During India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union became a member of the G20. The Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues.
"During the visit, I also look forward to my interaction with the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which is one of the largest outside India," the statement added.
The Group of 20 (G20) comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with two regional bodies, namely the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU), as per MEA.
The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population.
Also Read: